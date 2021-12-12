Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 12, 2021 – The family of the deceased Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy President William Ruto, Ambassador Ken Osinde, has finally set the record straight following his untimely demise.

According to Emmanuel Osinde, the DP’s aide passed away at the Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment at the facility.

Emmanuel noted that his kin was taken ill on Wednesday, December 7.

On Thursday, he was admitted to the hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery.

“Ambassador Ken Osinde was taken ill on Wednesday, December 7, and was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital on Thursday, December 8, where he underwent emergency surgery,” the statement read in part.

After the surgery, Osinde was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he would receive special attention from the medics who worked hard to save his life.

Unfortunately, he passed away on Friday.

The family also addressed speculations arising on the circumstances surrounding their kin’s untimely demise.

This follows claims that linked the former Ambassador’s passing on to political reasons.

“The family requests the avoidance of speculation on the cause of the passing of Amb. Ken Osinde and privacy during this trying period,” it noted.

Emmanuel noted that funeral arrangements were ongoing and the date would be announced by the organising committee in due course.

The family further thanked Kenyans for the messages of condolences sent and the hospital staff for their quick response and tireless efforts during the period that Amb. Osinde was under their care.

Several leaders including DP Ruto eulogised Osinde, celebrating him as a hardworking and diligent friend and a major factor in the operations of his office.

