Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has once again praised ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying he is the only serious presidential candidate ahead of the 2022 elections.

Ledama, who was last month sued by a woman demanding KSh200k child upkeep, trashed Deputy President William Ruto’s bid, noting that it is only Raila who understands the country and should therefore be elected president in 2022.

According to the ODM MP, Raila has made extraordinary sacrifices for this country and that given a chance he will take the job seriously.

“Raila Odinga understands Kenya more than any other candidate for the presidency!

“He has made extraordinary sacrifices for this nation. He will take the job seriously.

“This is why I support him and with humility I ask you to support him,” Senator Ledama said in a Tweet.

Raila has since confirmed that he will be on the ballot gunning for the presidency come 2022 against his fiercest rival being DP Ruto.

