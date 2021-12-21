Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hinted at picking Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as his 2022 running mate.

Speaking at Sheikh Zayed Hall when he met elders drawn from Mombasa County to campaign ahead of his titanic battle with Deputy President William Ruto, Raila requested elders to give him Hassan Joho as he needs his help at the national level.

“He (Hassan Joho) is now ending his second term as Mombasa County Governor, and that is why I have come here to urge you to release him and take me up there.

“Do you want him to scale up with me? Raila posed as the elders responded positively.

The ODM leader heaped praises on Joho, saying that since joining politics, the governor has never been a traitor.

In September, Joho, who is serving his second and final term as the Governor of Mombasa, shelved his 2022 presidential ambitions in favour of his party leader Raila Odinga.

“I am ready to shelve my presidential ambition. I do not fear doing that.

“I strongly believe that our only path, as Coastal people, to the State House is through Raila Odinga,” Joho said.

The hint that the ODM Leader may pick Joho as his running mate comes at a time when all presidential front runners – Ruto and Raila – are being pushed to name their number two from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region if they need their votes.

The huge voting bloc of Mt Kenya will not be fielding a serious presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election making their more than six million votes become swing votes.

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui are among those Raila was considering to name as his running mate before Joho’s name popped up.

