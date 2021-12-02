Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has unmasked the person who former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is likely to choose as his running mate in the 2022 presidential battle.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Khalwale said that KANU Party Leader Gideon Moi will be Raila Odinga’s 2022 running mate.

He shared a picture of Raila Odinga holding hands and walking side by side with Gideon Moi.

“Dynasties have decided. A candidate and his running mate..,” Boni Khalwale wrote implying that ‘dynasties’ have settled on Raila and Gideon as the presidential flagbearers in 2022.

There have been a lot of speculations about Raila Odinga’s 2022 running mate.

Contrary to Boni Khalwale’s sentiments, many political maestros have opined that Raila must pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region.

Recently, reports emerged that Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta’s team are keen on settling for a running mate from Mt Kenya region, and have narrowed down on 3 candidates namely Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as possible running mates.

