Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has unmasked the person who former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is likely to choose as his running mate in the 2022 presidential battle.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Khalwale said that KANU Party Leader Gideon Moi will be Raila Odinga’s 2022 running mate.
He shared a picture of Raila Odinga holding hands and walking side by side with Gideon Moi.
“Dynasties have decided. A candidate and his running mate..,” Boni Khalwale wrote implying that ‘dynasties’ have settled on Raila and Gideon as the presidential flagbearers in 2022.
There have been a lot of speculations about Raila Odinga’s 2022 running mate.
Contrary to Boni Khalwale’s sentiments, many political maestros have opined that Raila must pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region.
Recently, reports emerged that Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta’s team are keen on settling for a running mate from Mt Kenya region, and have narrowed down on 3 candidates namely Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as possible running mates.
