Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Kandara MP Alice Wahome has offered herself to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 General Election.

Addressing residents of Muranga during a funeral service, the long-term Ruto ally explained that she was best suited to become DP in a Ruto presidency because of the numerous occasions she has defended him from attacks of the deep state.

Wahome, who has been a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta during his second term, noted that she had been a faithful soldier of the DP and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party by popularizing Ruto’s candidature in the vote-rich region.

“If you are asked as Murang’a people who the woman that has remained steadfast in support of the DP is, I know you would not have problems picking her. You know her?” Wahome posed.

She asserted that Murang’a deserved the running mate seat given their history in influencing the outcome of presidential elections.

Besides, she noted that it was time for the DP to also consider picking a woman as a running mate as it would boost his State House bid.

‘I strongly feel that Murang’a has the ability to deputise Ruto and that candidate should be a woman who is known to steadfastly defend him (Ruto) against the huge risks of deep state intimidation.”

“The importance of women in political strategy to win the polls cannot be belittled,” she stated.

Wahome’s sentiments come days after Ruto hinted at picking Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate during his tour in Nyeri County due to his financial muscle and mobilization skills.

