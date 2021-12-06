Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has identified Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his possible running mate in the 2022 State House race.

The billionaire politician has got Ruto’s attention due to his financial muscle, loyalty, and ability to attract crowds.

The relationship between Ruto and Rigathi dates back to the 2000s when the latter was President Uhuru’s Personal Assistant.

When Uhuru parted ways with Ruto after the 2018 handshake with ODM Leader Raila Odinga, the MP chose to stick with the DP and has not wavered since.

Gachagua’s ability to mobilize crowds saw him bag a landslide victory in the 2017 General Election and delivered plenty of votes for Jubilee in the Mt. Kenya region.

After joining Ruto’s camp, Gachagua made it his personal objective to popularise him in the region. He proved this by delivering two major wins for UDA in the Juja and Kiambaa parliamentary by-elections.

The MPs financial muscle has also enabled him to popularise Ruto in the region and that’s why UDA is considering him as a running mate in the 2022 contest.

Speaking in a Nyeri rally on Saturday, Ruto hinted at picking Gachagua as his running mate as he heaped praise on him, wondering how he had mobilized such a big crowd.

“I have never seen a meeting this big in Nyeri. Some people had said we would not be allowed to come here but this MP of yours really knows his job,” Ruto said.

“I want to ask you for one favour, allow Kanda ya Wira (Rigathi Gachagua) Gachagua to accompany me to other parts of the country so that we can be able to win this seat.”

“Free him so that he can engage in national politics,” Ruto implored residents.

