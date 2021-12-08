Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Rogue Kabete police officer, Benson Imbatu, who went berserk yesterday and indiscriminately killed his lover and four civilians, was a ticking time bomb.

Speaking during an interview, Imbatu’s colleagues at Kabete cast a shadow of doubt on his character before the heinous act.

They revealed that Imbatu was under investigation by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA).

They intimated that the killer officer was implicated in the murder of another civilian identified as Nicholas Lifedi mid this year, an incident IPOA has been probing.

He had expressed fear that he would be pinned down by the probe after preliminary reports established that a firearm assigned to him was used to execute Lifedi.

They noted that Lifedi’s probe is what might have triggered him to go on a rampage shooting people indiscriminately and turning the gun on himself.

According to his colleagues, the probe would have found him guilty of killing Lifedi because the gun that was used to murder him was his.

