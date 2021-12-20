Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 20, 2021 – Former Vice President and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Thika yesterday, Kalonzo begged Uhuru not to leave Raila when he retires, saying they both should go home to allow Young Turks to take over the leadership of the country.

According to the Wiper Leader, Kenya will enjoy peace and posterity only if the two leaders quit politics for good and allow ‘young’ people like him to take charge.

“When our friend Uhuru Kenyatta goes home next year, he needs to tag along with his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

“Me and my friends in OKA have not fallen out with anyone.

“We’ll ensure the country is heading in the right direction,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo was in the company of ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi (KANU), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

OKA leaders were invited to Thika by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who is expected to vie for the governor’s seat in 2022.

Kabogo served the county in the same capacity between 2013 and 2017 before losing out to Ferdinand Waititu in the 2017 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST