Friday, 03 December 2021 – Self-proclaimed spy queen, Jane Mugo, has reached out to Kenyans, asking for financial help to settle a six-figure medical bill.

She took to social media and penned down an emotional piece, narrating how she was carjacked at Burnt Forest area in Uasin Gishu and abducted by unknown men, who beat her up and left her with life-threatening injuries.

She revealed that she has fully gained consciousness but she is yet to be discharged from the hospital.

What is troubling her and her family is the hefty medical bill.

Below is the emotional message that she posted on her Facebook page.

“Good evening my fellow patriotic Kenyans, On behalf of my family, I wish to take this opportunity to thank you for the prayers, concern, and solidarity you’ve shown especially my followers and the medics who have been taking care of me during this darkest moment of my life.

I was admitted to the hospital after sustaining head injuries and fractures on the hands during a carjacking incident at Burnt Forest area in Uasin Gishu County on Thursday night ( 25th November).

Two of my aides were also injured and are admitted to the hospital.

I have undergone several emergency surgeries to stabilize my condition and I am now fully conscious but still under medical observation.

My family has been gathering funds to pay for the hospital bill which has already hit 6 figures as of today.

I am humbly asking for any of your support to my fundraising campaign for medical treatment since my card can only pay part of the bill.

Any donations would be greatly appreciated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.