Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – The late business lady, Sally Wangechi, the proprietor of the lavish Mialle Lounge located in Lavington, was laid to rest at her rural home in Subukia, Nakuru County.

Sally lived large and the same flamboyant lifestyle that she lived was displayed during her burial.

Her body was flown to her rural home in a chopper.

May her soul rest in peace.

See photos shared by her friend Amber Ray.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.