Job Title: Senior Financial Accountant

Location: Kisumu

Department: Finance

Reporting to: Country Accountant

Functional Links with: All staff, creditors and debtors

Position Summary

The Senior Financial Accountant is a member of the Finance Team responsible for performing day to day finance and administrative tasks under the direction and guidance of the Country Accountant and supports other departments

Key Responsibilities

Fixed Asset Management

A member of the fixed assets verification exercise team

Responsible for ensuring that a correct fixed assets register is maintained

Post additions and disposal of assets into the register and general ledger

Purchases Ledger

Confirm and assign correct codes to supplier invoices

Prepare payments to suppliers according to the due dates ensuring all reconciliations and relevant documents are attached

Produce aged creditors analysis by the 4th of the following month

Communicate to the vendors on reconciling items with specific requests to correct the anomaly

Monitor advance payments regularly to ensure receipt of goods and services

Monitor and report to the Country Accountant for unpaid supplier balances which are more than 3 months

Bank & Petty Cash

Writing checks and updating the bank account on daily basis

Prepare regular bank reconciliations and submit to Country Accountant by the 5th of every month.

Distribute cash/cheques and ensure requests from staff for advances/ reimbursements are paid on time

Ensure proper filing of Finance and accounting records.

Inventory

Assist in monthly stock counts as and when called for

Expense accounts

¨ Maintain a record of all expense accounts and promptly file them in the general ledger file for review by the 4th of every month.

¨ Ensure all expenses are accurately posted and provide a reconciliation of all general ledger accounts and control accounts

Relationship Management

¨ Manage relations with key suppliers & resolve all disputes

¨ Advise the Country Accountant on the financial consequences of all proposed courses of action

Training and development & Performance

Attend relevant training as and when required and be aware of future developments regarding finance and accounting & the overall business

To participate in performance management reviews

Compliance with Regulatory Authority Requirements

Participate in the annual audit by providing required support documents and schedules

Budget and Cost Control

¨ Review of cost and escalate variations to the Country Accountant

¨ Advise the Country Accountant on major financial issues which are outside the agreed management authority (e.g. fundraising)

Monitor Financial Progress and Performance

Preparation of monthly bank reconciliations and submit to the Country Accountant for review and approvals

Adhere to the finance policies and procedures

Attend weekly and other regular meetings as required

Qualifications

Professional accounting certification, CPA(K)

1 years of experience in accounting position

Knowledge of finance, accounting, budgeting, and cost control principles

Knowledge of automated financial and accounting reporting systems.

Knowledge of government and tax regulations.

Ability to analyze financial data and prepare financial reports, statements, and projections.

Work requires professional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Willingness to work on a flexible schedule.

Competencies

¨ Ability to multi task

¨ Trustworthy, high degree of integrity

¨ Ability to work independently

¨ Ability to work in a highly computerized environment

¨ Ability to work under pressure and excellent organizational skills

¨ Willingness and ability to work such hours as are necessary to accomplish job requirements

¨ Excellent written, oral and interpersonal communication skills

¨ Experience In accounts receivable, accounts payable, and general accounts

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidate to send their resumes to frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Wednesday 15th December 2021