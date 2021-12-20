Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: Financial Accountant

Location: Nairobi and Mombasa

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the BDS-Regional Team Leader, the BDS Officer- Accounting will be attached to one of the regions that the program is operating in. Accounting Business Development Services (BDS) are a critical part of the 2Jiajiri program and is integral to the program’s Theory of Change. Businesses succeed or fail in large part, based on the ability of their managers to make sound business decision, including Market Acquisition decisions. To succeed therefore, beneficiaries of this program will need to be capacitated in three business areas: law, accounting and marketing. The BDS Officer- Accounting will provide overall Accounting support for the beneficiaries setting up businesses in the program.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Educate beneficiaries on the benefits of bookkeeping and accounting.

Create physical books of accounts such as cash books, petty cash vouchers, payment vouchers, receipt books, invoice books for the businesses.

Supporting the businesses in the creation of Financial Reports such as Profit and Loss Accounts, Sales reports, Debtor’s Reports, Stock Reports.

Supporting the businesses in the practice of assets and inventory management.

Supporting the businesses in effective and routine budgeting for their enterprise.

Assist the businesses in the costing of products and management of the expenses.

Training the businesses on financial literacy

Supporting the businesses on tax registration and filing of different tax returns.

Assist the businesses in opening and maintaining Bank Accounts.

Conduct monthly Loan Post Disbursement call visits where the officer will analyze and interpret the books of accounts/Business receivables as relates to loan disbursed. In addition, Manage Non- Performing Loans within stipulated guidelines.

MINIMUM POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor degree in Accounting and Finance

CPA II

3 years of experience

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 21st December 2021. Clearly indicate the job title “Financial Accountant”. Kindly indicate the name of the preferred location.