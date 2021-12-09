Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB VACANCY: FINANCE OFFICER

RESPONSIBILITIES

To process and oversee the work of financial transactions, accounts payable, accounts receivables, vouchers, etc., by thoroughly checking and correcting the accounting and other relevant financial

To apply the basic accounting principles, knowledge, and techniques to analyse the variances, assist in the production of journals, and perform routine accounting activities

To perform accounting computations and calculations accurately, and try to identify if there are discrepancies, and if there are any errors, try to resolve them

Tax compliance-Ensure PAYE, VAT and withholding tax are filled correctly and on time

Developing budgets for planned activities monitoring &control of expenditure against the approved

Timely payments and ensuring completeness, accuracy, and approvals as per Kilimall International Limited

Application of effective internal controls and bank

Preparation of audit schedules and support audit process

Preparation, updating and maintaining assets register

Review and implement financial policies

WHO ARE YOU?

Required skills and Competencies:

A Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting with at least 3 years of relevant professional

Professional qualification g. CPA Qualification is an added advantage Solid knowledge of financial and accounting procedures

Advanced MS Excel skills

Knowledge of financial and Tax regulations Excellent analytical and numerical skills

Sharp time management skills and Attention to detail

Strong ethics, with an ability to manage confidential data

How To Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com