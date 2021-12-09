Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB VACANCY: FINANCE OFFICER
RESPONSIBILITIES
- To process and oversee the work of financial transactions, accounts payable, accounts receivables, vouchers, etc., by thoroughly checking and correcting the accounting and other relevant financial
- To apply the basic accounting principles, knowledge, and techniques to analyse the variances, assist in the production of journals, and perform routine accounting activities
- To perform accounting computations and calculations accurately, and try to identify if there are discrepancies, and if there are any errors, try to resolve them
- Tax compliance-Ensure PAYE, VAT and withholding tax are filled correctly and on time
- Developing budgets for planned activities monitoring &control of expenditure against the approved
- Timely payments and ensuring completeness, accuracy, and approvals as per Kilimall International Limited
- Application of effective internal controls and bank
- Preparation of audit schedules and support audit process
- Preparation, updating and maintaining assets register
- Review and implement financial policies
WHO ARE YOU?
- Required skills and Competencies:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting with at least 3 years of relevant professional
- Professional qualification g. CPA Qualification is an added advantage Solid knowledge of financial and accounting procedures
- Advanced MS Excel skills
- Knowledge of financial and Tax regulations Excellent analytical and numerical skills
- Sharp time management skills and Attention to detail
- Strong ethics, with an ability to manage confidential data
How To Apply
Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>