Finance Manager
Date posted: 21st Dec 2021
Position: Finance Manager
A reputable Company in Nairobi is looking to fill the position of an Accountant. The ideal candidate should meet the criteria below:
- CPA(K)/ACCA.
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance.
- Minimum 5year’s experience in a similar role.
- Competent in accounting software’s.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work in a team.
- Ability to work under pressure.
Some Duties:
- Compiling P & L accounts and B/S on time.
- Ensuring accurate reconciliations for ledger accounts.
- Preparing and submission of itax schedules.
- Preparing financial reports when required.
- Handling accounts payables and receivables.
- Attending regular meetings.
- Performing other duties as instructed from time to time.
How to apply:
We consider online applications.
Please apply through our website portal;
https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job-application-form/accountant
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.
