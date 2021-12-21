Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Manager

Date posted: 21st Dec 2021

Position: Finance Manager

A reputable Company in Nairobi is looking to fill the position of an Accountant. The ideal candidate should meet the criteria below:

CPA(K)/ACCA.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance.

Minimum 5year’s experience in a similar role.

Competent in accounting software’s.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to work in a team.

Ability to work under pressure.

Some Duties:

Compiling P & L accounts and B/S on time.

Ensuring accurate reconciliations for ledger accounts.

Preparing and submission of itax schedules.

Preparing financial reports when required.

Handling accounts payables and receivables.

Attending regular meetings.

Performing other duties as instructed from time to time.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please apply through our website portal;

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job-application-form/accountant

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.