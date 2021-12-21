Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Finance Manager

Date posted: 21st  Dec 2021

Position: Finance Manager

A reputable Company in Nairobi is looking to fill the position of an Accountant. The ideal candidate should meet the criteria below:

  • CPA(K)/ACCA.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance.
  • Minimum 5year’s experience in a similar role.
  • Competent in accounting software’s.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work in a team.
  • Ability to work under pressure.

Some Duties:

  • Compiling P & L accounts and B/S on time.
  • Ensuring accurate reconciliations for ledger accounts.
  • Preparing and submission of itax schedules.
  • Preparing financial reports when required.
  • Handling accounts payables and receivables.
  • Attending regular meetings.
  • Performing other duties as instructed from time to time.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please apply through our website portal;

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job-application-form/accountant

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply