JOB VACANCY: FINANCE INTERN

RESPONSIBILITIES

To assist in making financial transactions, accounts payable, accounts receivables, vouchers, refunds, etc., by thoroughly checking and correcting the accounting and other relevant financial records

To provide support in preparing the financial reports in the accounting and finance system as per the instructions received from the seniors

To maintain, update, and retrieve the financial information from the financial database and

To assist in the preparation of receipts and vouchers and their relevant formats, so that the financial details can be entered correctly in the accounting

To apply the basic accounting principles, knowledge, and techniques to analyze the variances, and perform routine finance activities.

The ideal candidate should be able to prioritize and organize their work to ensure that it is complete within the given time limit and have in depth knowledge of book keeping and accounting procedures along with high degree of concentration and and ability to identify accounting discrepancies.

WHO ARE YOU?

Required skills and Competencies:

A higher diploma or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university supported by knowledge in accounting or finance would be sufficient to be eligible for this

Good math and computation skills to be able to make the calculations with good speed and

Working experience in a similar position is an added

Stable and reliable

Accurate and timely payment

Good team player and communication skills

How To Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com