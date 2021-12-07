Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

Closing date: December 16, 2021

ORGANIZATION DESCRIPTION

Since the 1970’s the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) has been engaged in critical global health initiatives around the world. In September 2009, the Maryland Global Initiatives Corporation (MGIC) was formed as a nonprofit affiliate of UMB to help support the implementation of UMB international programs. UMB through MGIC, currently has offices in Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zambia. MGIC’s administrative operations support the research and clinical programs of the School of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology (IHV) and Center for International Health, Education & Biosecurity (Ciheb) and other UMB entities.

MGIC supports the Government of Kenya in expanding HIV service capacity and surveillance through a host of initiatives funded under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The Finance Assistant will support the day-to-day finance operations of the Maryland Global Initiatives Corporation, working closely, with the Finance Officer and programs team. He/She will ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded in a timely manner.

Roles and Responsibilities

Assist in processing payments.

Reconcile all vendors accounts as well as maintain and update the commitment database weekly.

Assist in issuing program activity and travel advances to staff and follow up on retirement of the same after conclusion of activities and/or travel.

Assist in banking activities for the organization.

Attach payment references from the bank to all payment vouchers.

Stamp all payment and journal vouchers ‘’PAID’’ after payments have been done.

File all payment vouchers and journal vouchers sequentially and maintain an effective filling system in line with organizational requirements.

Any other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Required Qualifications

Degree in Accounting /Finance

Certified Public Accountant (CPA-2).

At least one (1) year of relevant working experience in a similar position

Team player with excellent communication skills

Attention to detail, problem-solving, analytical and interpersonal skills.

High standards of ethics and values

How to Apply

https://smrtr.io/7mn8C