Finance & Administrative Assistant

CONTEXT:

Under the Overall supervision of the Head of Program and Policy Development, the direct supervision of the Head of Sub-office, Dadaab and with the technical supervision and guidance of the Senior Finance Assistant in Nairobi, the incumbent will be responsible for implementing finance and administrative activities in Dadaab as follows:

Responsibilities

Finance Duties:

Check invoices and obtain confirmation that the equipment supplies and/or services they refer to have been duly received or provided.

Monitor daily petty cash and ensure the safe custody of all cash at hand.

Disburse cash to entitled payees, ensuring that payment is made only against properly authorised vouchers.

Maintain accounting spreadsheets in accordance with IOM’s normal procedures.

Count cash float daily, ensuring that the amount on hand coincides with accounting spreadsheets.

Maintain a filing system and ensure that paid vouchers are filed in the order in which they are entered to cashbook.

Analyse and reconcile various service providers accounts such as sat phone accounts, mobile phone bills, accommodation bills and IOM charter invoices with a view to ensure that: invoices are correct, projects are charged a true and fair cost of their usage and that any private usage is duly recovered/reimbursed.

Prepare cheque payments.

Ensuring that all cash and cheque payment requests are duly completed, certified and authorised by authorised staff and all necessary supporting documents are provided before payment is done.

Assist in the preparation of the monthly accounts closure in compliance with the accounts closure checklist

Issue official IOM receipts for all collections made by the sub office.

Ensure all Travel Authorizations (TA) are duly completed before staff is authorized to travel

Check and ensure that all TAs and expense claims are duly completed, and all supporting documents are attached prior to dispatch to Nairobi for computation and reimbursement.

Prepare and submit a monthly funding request to Nairobi and ensure that sub office has adequate funding at all times.

Review sub office internal controls and notify Head of Sub Office and Senior Resource Management Officer any potential weaknesses and propose corrective actions required.

Dispatch fortnightly, accounting returns to Nairobi.

Administration and Human Resources Duties:

Coordinate staff attendance according to established procedures at the Dadaab sub office, ensuring that Leave requests, overtime sheets and timesheets are properly filled and submitted in time.

Assist in coordinating and overseeing the recruitment procedures of local staff to ensure IOM rules and procedures are followed. Any other HR related issues in sub office in Dadaab with close coordination with HR Nairobi and HSO Dadaab.

Check and confirm that all Travel Authorizations are duly completed and before staff is authorized to travel

Prepare any reports/Documents as requested by Nairobi/HSO Dadaab

Verify issued contracts monthly or after a specified time and renew or advise otherwise on time.

Coordinate personnel matters at the IOM sub office i.e., contracts for staff, medical cover MSP, staff ID’s etc.

Provide advice and guidance to all staff in the office with respect to administrative instructions, procedures, processes, and practices

Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Education

• Completed high school with training in Finance or a related field and five years’ experience in a busy finance office. CPA II or more will be an added advantage.

Or;

• Bachelor’s degree in Finance or an equivalent with three years’ experience.

Experience

• Experience in HR Management is an asset.

• Ability to set up internal record tracking and planning for accounting cycles.

Mature individual, able to work independently, paying attention to detail and meeting deadlines.

• Capable of working as a team and under stressful and hardship conditions.

• Demonstrated ability to maintain accuracy and confidentiality in performing responsibilities.

• Good interpersonal skills.

• Previous experience with an International Organization or NGO is an added advantage.

• Strong knowledge of Computerized Accounting Packages, Microsoft Word, and Excel.

• Experience in supervising staff in a multi-cultural setting.

Languages

Fluency in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili is required.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application by sending a Motivation Letter and the updated CV to the email address hrnairobi@iom.int referring to this advertisement.

Closing Date: 21 December 2021

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.