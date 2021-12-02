Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the identity of the candidate who will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the forthcoming general election.

Raila, 76, is preparing to declare his presidential bid on December 10, 2021, but he is yet to name the candidate who will be his deputy.

Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui are among the candidates who have been mentioned as the possible running mate of Raila.

Commenting about Raila’s choice of a running mate, Mutahi who currently works at State House as a propagandist, stated that Lee Kinyanjjui is the man who will be Raila‘s running mate since he is a Kikuyu and has links to the Moi’s family.

Mutahi further lambasted Martha Karua, saying she is the ideal candidate for the position but she is ‘playing hard to get’

“Because Martha Karua is playing HARD-TO-GET, Lee Kinyanjui will be @RailaOdinga Deputy.

“There are more VALLEY KIKUYUS than MOUNTAIN Kikuyus. Lee represents valley Kikuyus.

“And because he looks like Mzee Moi, he will also REPRESENT the Kalenjin Nation. IKO SWALI?” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST