Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – A section of billionaires from Mt Kenya under the banner of Mt Kenya Foundation has announced the presidential candidate they will support in 2022.

A source privy to the details revealed that the foundation under the chairmanship of Equity Bank Chairman, Stanley Munga has finally settled on ODM leader Raila Odinga as its preferred presidential candidate in the 2022 General Elections.

The source said the foundation will announce this officially during the Azimio La Umoja penultimate meeting at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

In September, the elite group said it had been tasked by the President to present a name of a possible candidate to take over from him when he retires next year.

“The President asked us to advise him on what type of person he should hand the mantle to,” Munga said.

Other members of the group include Royal Media Service Chairman SK Macharia, former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda and businessman Titus Imbui among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST