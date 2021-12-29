Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, has finally revealed the presidential candidate he will support in 2022 between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila, 76, and Ruto,54, are the two potent presidential candidates who are likely to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring next year after a dismal ten-year rule.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ababu, who is former Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Secretary-General and Budalangi Member of Parliament, confirmed that he will attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting slated on December 31st at Bukhungu Stadium.

Ababu also said after soul searching and ‘listening to the ground’ he can attest to the fact that Raila Odinga is the fifth President of Kenya.

“Raila Odinga is my political father. Am back to my roots. Moving forward, I am going to unwaveringly support Raila’s bid, starting on the 31st at Bukhungu stadium.

“Those opposed to the event are misguided. Raila is the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya,” Ababu stated on Tuesday

The Kenyan DAILY POST