Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Chaos erupted in a burial after a family refused their daughter to be buried in her husband’s homestead.

The family of the deceased lady claimed it’s against their traditions for her to be buried in her husband’s homestead since he had not paid dowry.

A video shared online shows the two families’ engaging in a dirty fight as mourners watched from a distance.

‘’Nonpayment of dowry is serious,’’ a Twitter user posted and shared the video.

According to another social media user, in Luyha land, a wife is not buried in her husband’s homestead if he has not paid dowry.

Watch the dramatic video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.