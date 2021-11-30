Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Market-Based Energy Access Project Field Officer

Project Overview – SNV EnDev Project

The SNV EnDev Phase III project titled “Accelerating Access to Energy Services” is a market development initiative being implemented in Kenya as part of projects supported by the EnDev Programme. The new implementation phase began here in Kenya in October 2019.

The overall objective of the SNV EnDev phase III project is to contribute to the Kenya’s SE4All initiative whose goal is to achieve 100% universal access to modern energy services by 2030 for both cooking and electricity. The project therefore includes two major components, namely ‘EnDev Core’’ and “EnDev Refugees” and will intervene in three major areas, specifically the supply side, demand side and the enabling environment.

The Market Based Energy Access (MBEA) II project focuses on market-based approaches to energy access within the refugee setting in Kakuma refugee camp as well as the host community. MBEA II promotes supply, distribution and use of clean cooking and solar powered solutions through a mix of market based and social approaches. The market-based approach is anchored with distributors of the targeted products in the refugee set-up and includes technical assistance and activity based financial facilitation. The social based approach includes partnerships with relevant agencies operating in the refugee camp in order to promote co-financing for solutions targeting social institutions.

In order to enhance the effectiveness and achievement of results, the specific interventions and technologies promoted under the project are customized to the refugee setting. The MBEA II project consists of 3 subcomponents for which target specific technologies and groups in Kakuma refugee camp and the host community. The subcomponents are:

Promotion of solar and stoves for use by households

Promotion of stoves and solar for productive use in business settings

Promotion of stoves and for social institutions in the refugee set-up

In addition to MBEA II project, SNV is also implementing the ‘Piloting EPCs in Kalobeyei’ (PEPCK) project, which is funded by RVO under the EnDev Innovation Window. The project pilots the use of Electric Pressure Cookers (EPCs) with 100 refugee and host community households and SMEs connected to the solar mini grids in Kalobeyei. The project activities are focused on product distribution, data collection & analysis and learning & knowledge dissemination. All activities are implemented in close collaboration with project partners.

Job Description

The project is looking for a Project Field Officer to support project implementation, administration, knowledge management and business development.

Reporting to the Project Advisor, the incumbent will support project implementation on various tasks including but not limited to supporting:

Day-to-day project implementation such as supporting project partners, drafting project documents and reports, reviewing and documenting budgets and claims with a focus on off-grid solar project partners and activities.

Data collection and verification activities on a needs-basis in collaboration with Data Analyst.

Behavioural Change Communications campaign activities including campaign planning, procurement, monitoring and evaluation.

Knowledge management incl. research, analysis and report writing, drafting blogs and articles, stakeholder engagement in the humanitarian energy sector.

Business development and providing needs-based support to other projects/programmes/initiatives.

Qualifications

Academic degree (preferably MSc) in relevant discipline such as business administration, finance, economics, social/environmental sciences, renewable energy or similar discipline

Minimum of 3 years working experience in humanitarian sector with a development or humanitarian organization or relevant social enterprise

Professional experience in the off-grid energy and/or agricultural sector is a plus

Excellent communications and report writing skills

Ability to work independently with a range of actors in challenging environments and geographic settings

Strong commitment, passion, and positive, pro-active attitude to work

Organised and methodical, with attention to detail

Additional Information

Desired start date: 1 February 2021 or sooner.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to SNV Netherlands Development Organisation on jobs.smartrecruiters.com to apply