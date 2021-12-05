Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 5, 2021 – The family of a Boda Boda rider who was killed by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai‘s son has finally broken their silence after losing their loved one.

Stephen Musyoka was killed alongside her female passenger by David Mwendwa, who was driving while drunk like a skunk along Southern Bypass on Thursday.

The deceased’s brother, Emmanuel Mwaniki, disclosed that he and his father, Joseph Mutemi, visited the Lang’ata Police Station to get answers but were suspicious of how the police were handling the matter.

We needed information of what transpired but when we got to the Lang’ata police station, we were told to go bury our kin first and come for the information later,” Mwaniki stated.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son.

“How will I bring up my child, how will he get an education.

“My husband was the sole breadwinner,” Musyoka’s wife stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST