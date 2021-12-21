Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – Controversial prophet David Owuor of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church has been missing in action since last year.

He has not held any mega crusade in the recent past, leading to endless questions on his whereabouts.

The self-declared mighty prophet of God, who fakes miracles to brainwash his followers, is back in action after a long hiatus.

There were reports that he had gone broke and his Ministry was collapsing.

He is set to hold a mega crusade in Nakuru on 30th-31st.

See the banner below.

