Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba has shut down a radio station after raiding its premises in Tena Estate, Nairobi.

The authority indicated that it had closed Gituamba FM, a Kikuyu vernacular radio station, which was operating at Puma Court within the estate.

In a statement, Chiloba stated that the station was operating unlawfully after its owner failed to acquire a license and other relevant documents.

“Gituamba FM has been operating from a residential building.

“The station was broadcasting without a license from the Authority, contrary to the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998 (KICA),” read the statement in part, signed by Chiloba.

The owner was apprehended and taken to Buruburu Police Station for questioning, prior to being arraigned in court.

“During the operation, the station’s owner was taken into custody. He will be charged with the establishment of a radio communication station without a valid licence,” the statement added.

The Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998 (KICA) stipulates a fine not exceeding Ksh300,000 or to a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

Gituamba FM closure comes days after Chiloba banned SASA TV, from broadcasting live its events.

SASA TV is owned and managed by Pastor James Ng’ang’a TV’s Neno Evangelism Center.

SASA TV was ordered to stop airing live programming with immediate effect for six months.

The decision was arrived at following investigations of inappropriate content aired by the channel during the watershed period on October 3, 2021.

