Analyst & Executive Assistant

Contract Basis Executive Department.

Summary:

The holder of this position will be responsible for supporting the MD’s Office, will also acting as the link be- tween the employees, clients’ external stakeholders and MD’s Office.

Principal Accountabilities:

  • Manage and maintain executive schedule/calendar, including scheduling travel and conferences, making appointments and making changes to appointments
  • Driving key business projects, coordinating & tracking progress, and keeping the MD updated
  • Prepare management reports, presentations, and any other write-up as This requires superior skills in MS Word and PowerPoint
  • Data analysis: superior skills in MS Excel, access & any other data visualization Perform ﬁltering and sorting of Data, V-lookup and other key functions
  • Product, consumer & market research: conducting research and submitting ﬁndings as requested
  • Prepare Executive responses, routine memos, letters and other correspondence
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to other staff members when appropriate
  • Connect with customers when appropriate and problem-solve, while escalating matters as and when, for advice and closure
  • In liaison with the Administration department, assist in administrative functions
  • Undertake any other relevant duties as directed by management from time to

Skills and Qualifications

  • Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Business related course, BSc/BA in International Relations
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience either in an Executive Assistant, Research/Analytics or Admin department
  • Ability to use data and useful links to arrive at insightful solutions
  • A self-starter, motivated and able to positively motivate others
  • Excellent leadership, interpersonal, organizational and follow-up skills
  • Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills
  • Competent in problem solving, team building, planning and decision making
  • Commercially aware
  • Aptitude for fostering positive relationships
  • Experience with research using data analytics software

How To Apply

To apply, send your CV and Motivation letter to recruitment@lawafrica.com

and quote the job title on the subject of the email by 31st December 2021

