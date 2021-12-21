Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Analyst & Executive Assistant
Contract Basis Executive Department.
Summary:
The holder of this position will be responsible for supporting the MD’s Office, will also acting as the link be- tween the employees, clients’ external stakeholders and MD’s Office.
Principal Accountabilities:
- Manage and maintain executive schedule/calendar, including scheduling travel and conferences, making appointments and making changes to appointments
- Driving key business projects, coordinating & tracking progress, and keeping the MD updated
- Prepare management reports, presentations, and any other write-up as This requires superior skills in MS Word and PowerPoint
- Data analysis: superior skills in MS Excel, access & any other data visualization Perform ﬁltering and sorting of Data, V-lookup and other key functions
- Product, consumer & market research: conducting research and submitting ﬁndings as requested
- Prepare Executive responses, routine memos, letters and other correspondence
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities to other staff members when appropriate
- Connect with customers when appropriate and problem-solve, while escalating matters as and when, for advice and closure
- In liaison with the Administration department, assist in administrative functions
- Undertake any other relevant duties as directed by management from time to
Skills and Qualifications
- Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Business related course, BSc/BA in International Relations
- Minimum 3 years’ experience either in an Executive Assistant, Research/Analytics or Admin department
- Ability to use data and useful links to arrive at insightful solutions
- A self-starter, motivated and able to positively motivate others
- Excellent leadership, interpersonal, organizational and follow-up skills
- Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills
- Competent in problem solving, team building, planning and decision making
- Commercially aware
- Aptitude for fostering positive relationships
- Experience with research using data analytics software
How To Apply
To apply, send your CV and Motivation letter to recruitment@lawafrica.com
and quote the job title on the subject of the email by 31st December 2021
