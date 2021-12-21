Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Analyst & Executive Assistant

Contract Basis Executive Department.

Summary:

The holder of this position will be responsible for supporting the MD’s Office, will also acting as the link be- tween the employees, clients’ external stakeholders and MD’s Office.

Principal Accountabilities:

Manage and maintain executive schedule/calendar, including scheduling travel and conferences, making appointments and making changes to appointments

Driving key business projects, coordinating & tracking progress, and keeping the MD updated

Prepare management reports, presentations, and any other write-up as This requires superior skills in MS Word and PowerPoint

Data analysis: superior skills in MS Excel, access & any other data visualization Perform ﬁltering and sorting of Data, V-lookup and other key functions

Product, consumer & market research: conducting research and submitting ﬁndings as requested

Prepare Executive responses, routine memos, letters and other correspondence

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to other staff members when appropriate

Connect with customers when appropriate and problem-solve, while escalating matters as and when, for advice and closure

In liaison with the Administration department, assist in administrative functions

Undertake any other relevant duties as directed by management from time to

Skills and Qualifications

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Business related course, BSc/BA in International Relations

Minimum 3 years’ experience either in an Executive Assistant, Research/Analytics or Admin department

Ability to use data and useful links to arrive at insightful solutions

A self-starter, motivated and able to positively motivate others

Excellent leadership, interpersonal, organizational and follow-up skills

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills

Competent in problem solving, team building, planning and decision making

Commercially aware

Aptitude for fostering positive relationships

Experience with research using data analytics software

How To Apply

To apply, send your CV and Motivation letter to recruitment@lawafrica.com

and quote the job title on the subject of the email by 31st December 2021