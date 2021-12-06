Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Executive Assistant

The executive assistant is responsible for managing the schedules and communications of company directors. Their duties include prioritizing emails and phone calls, gathering documents to prepare for meetings and coordinating travel arrangements among others. The post holder reports to the Director. The position does not supervise anyone. However, it has close working relations with the Director, Human Resources Manager, Head of Departments, Department Managers, supervisees on certain tasks e.g. following up on reporting and the Administration

Department.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

To provide administrative support to the Director and in his/her absence.

Ensures that all scheduled meetings, comprehensive minutes’ file records and diary of events are maintained and communicated well on a timely basis.

Provide logistical support to the Director or the executive team and anyone else at the discretion of the Director.

Act as the initial contact point for the Director’s Office. On a daily basis, respond promptly to questions from the Directors, Group human resources, Head of Departments, and department managers who need to contact and get responses from the Director.

To coordinate, monitor and make travel and logistical arrangements for the Director and other department heads, Managers as directed by the Group Director.

Prepares documentation to support the office of the Director and its functions and to meet deadlines in processing the Director’s correspondence. Monitors incoming mail and forwards to respective departments/units.

Coordinate the preparation of briefing information for the Director relating to both external and internal meetings, travel/conferences, working closely with all departmental colleagues as appropriate.

Provide backup support to ensure effective and timely response to requests both internal and external.

To provide logistical and administrative support for the organization, meetings and training sessions organized through the Director’s office.

To manage all office expenses to support the Director’s office, and raise the necessary request for purchase requisitions.

To implement and maintain robust office systems including filing and record-keeping for the Director’s office.

Support to Director’s office during the compilation of the weekly, monthly and quarterly reports.

Coordinating documentation to Director’s office requiring a signature.

Maintaining/updating the Director’s diary to ensure appointments and meetings are well organized and coordinated on a timely basis.

Working with relevant departments where necessary, and providing corporate inter-office support.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

A degree in business administration or a relevant field.

Minimum five (5) years of experience in a similar role.

Proven experience in providing high quality administrative and personal assistant services to senior-level staff.

An understanding of SAGE ERP is a must.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proven interpersonal and customer service skills with people at a range of levels from a variety of social and cultural backgrounds.

Assertive and proactive, with the ability to work on own initiative with little or no supervision.

Good analytical skills with the ability to identify key points from complex material or information.

Self-motivated, flexible and able to make a judgement as to when to take the initiative on the Director’s behalf.

Excellent time management skills. The post-holder will need to manage their own time well, and the time of the Director.

Demonstrated personal integrity and ability to deal with sensitive and/or sensitive issues with tact, and diplomacy while maintaining complete discretion and confidentiality.

Ability to cope with varying workloads and interruptions and to organize activities to provide efficient services.

Experience in providing comprehensive support to staff committees and meetings or its equivalent.

Experience in a similar role.

Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks

Well-developed organizational skills.

Attention to detail.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Mintvilla Housing on mintvillas.recruiteze.com to apply