Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has told off Deputy President William Ruto for inviting ex-Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, into UDA ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Njenga led a gang of Mungiki adherents to disrupt Ruto’s Laikipia rally yesterday, a move that infuriated the DP to lecture them badly.

The DP went as far as inviting Maina Njenga to join UDA to guarantee him victory in the senatorial election come 2022.

But speaking yesterday after the fracas, Duale dismissed the suggestion by Ruto to have Maina Njenga contest for the Laikipia Senatorial seat under UDA.

The former Majority leader termed the ex-Mungiki leader as a dangerous person, who should not be considered for an elective post.

“Maina Njenga and his militia Mungiki have no place in the legislature, they have no place in politics and I want to see how the security agencies will deal with him after how he conducted himself today,” Duale said.

He further revealed that other political parties have been avoiding Maina Njenga in the past due to security concerns, so should the UDA party.

“I remember Maina Njenga was denied a ticket by President Kenyatta in 2002 to run on KANU, he denied him a ticket of TNA in 2013 and even told us URP doesn’t give him a ticket.

“In 2017, he denied him a Jubilee ticket,” he said.

The Garissa Township MP said that Maina Njenga would only fit in the ODM party since it has violent people like him.

“But Maina Njenga is joining ODM, ODM has got a certain DNA of violence, I think he is in the right place.

“He can go to Kasarani on Friday and join ODM but not UDA, we cannot allow him,” he said.

