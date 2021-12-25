Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to face him directly and stop hiding behind junior government officers.

In a statement, Ruto urged Uhuru to come out boldly, and stop using junior government officers to attack him over his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto is said not to be satisfied with how President Kenyatta has been conducting himself since the handshake with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

And according to Ruto’s statement, Uhuru should come out and reveal his true colours, instead of hiding behind some nonentities.

“Let the Dynasties and Deep State unveil themselves so that we can meet face to face.

“They should stop involving their officers in this battle. Yes, it is a battle between I, and them,” Ruto stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been fighting Ruto using senior government officials to diminish his political ambitions ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST