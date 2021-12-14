Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Two armed gangsters were fatally wounded by our special agents this morning, as they attempted to commit a robbery at a supermarket in Ruaka, Kiambu county.

The thugs who were armed with a Ceska pistol loaded with 5 rounds of 9mm caliber, opened fire aimed at our detectives after they declined an order to surrender.

What followed was a deafening hail of fire, as the detectives drawn from the elite Special Service Unit responded with finality, killing the gun-toting thugs on the spot. Seven spent cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Unfortunately, the detective leading the onslaught suffered a bullet injury in the fierce exchange of fire that brought business in the busy town to a standstill. However, the injury on his left shoulder did not stop him from leading his men in executing the mission successfully.

The detectives were acting on information received via our #FichuakwaDCI Hotline, to the effect that a miscreant gang was planning to stage a robbery at a certain supermarket in Ruaka, as it opened its doors for business after the long weekend.

Detectives from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau have since established that the slain thugs were part of a larger network of thugs, responsible for robberies targeting supermarkets in various parts of Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

The two were linked to a recent robbery staged at a supermarket in Ngara, where they left with an unspecified amount of money at gun point. Preliminary findings from our ballistic experts have also linked the recovered firearm to various robberies that have occurred in the city.

A third suspect who was watching the onslaught from the periphery, took off before our men turned towards his direction. He had parked his getaway motorbike at a safe distance, waiting for his accomplices to return with a stash of money.

Instead, he watched in dismay as his accomplices engaged our sleuths in an unsuccessful exchange of fire, before he took off in a huff towards the eastern bypass.

Meanwhile, the lead detective who took a bullet in the protection of life and property is currently recuperating at a city hospital in stable condition.

Today’s early morning operation should serve as a warning to criminals that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains on high alert, ready to neutralize any criminal activity especially during this festive season

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.