Thursday, 09 December 2021 – The Catholic Diocese of Kitui has held a requiem Mass for the 33 victims of the ill-fated bus that plunged into River Enziu on Sunday.

Mourners broke down as they viewed the bodies of the victims, who died after a bus they were traveling in plunged into the river.

Below are photos of the emotional requiem mass.

