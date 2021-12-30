Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – The father of famous Kameme FM presenter, Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei, was laid to rest in an emotional burial attended by his friends, fellow presenters, top Kikuyu musicians and family members.

Kiengei’s father passed away last week after battling ill health for many years.

The celebrated vernacular presenter thanked all those who participated in one way or another to give his father Mzee Toria a kingly send-off.

However, his wife Keziah Wa Kariuki was conspicuously missing.

Sharing photos of the burial on his social media pages, Kiengei wrote

Everything was done in LOVE and Everyone did it with LOVE……

To all of you, and i mean Everyone, wherever you are in Kenya and in abroad, May God bless you for According Mzee Toria a Kingly send-off which was my wish…….

May you all have a great New Year and a prosperous 2022, Pastor Ben is Now Back, Lets continue from where we Left…….

LOVE IS THE GREATEST GIFT AND FRIENDSHIP IS THE GREATEST ASSET

