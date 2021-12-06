Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has warned Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto as the Commander-in-Chief in the next year’s polls.

Addressing his supporters yesterday, Muturi slammed Ruto, branding him as the worst mistake the country can make by electing him as president next year.

According to Muturi, Ruto is just pretending to get votes and after that, he will show his true colours.

The Speaker revealed that his latest interaction with the DP revealed his true self as a selfish man.

“Today, he approaches you, enticing you as he jokes with you, but when he will win the Presidency and you happen to knock at his door, you will be told to wait there please.”

“It is me who went directly to the people so you as MP, what are you telling me?” stated Muturi in his ethnic Meru language speech.

He further cautioned politicians from folding their parties to follow DP Ruto in his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

He cautioned that what befell Jubilee Party in the last term of its government would also affect the party should they fold.

“Let us have coalitions because they have been seen to be stable.”

“Even now, I hear you guys say you have come up with a national party.

“I have not pointed at you. It is the finger that has erred because there is no angel there, all of us are politicians,” he added.

This comes even as DP Ruto intensifies his countrywide campaigns, especially in Mt. Kenya, as he seeks to woo the vote-rich region, in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST