Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Western Kenya region to support his 2022 presidential bid because that is where his wife comes from.

Addressing a roadside rally at Likuyani yesterday, Ruto, who was on his first-day tour in the region, said the Western region should vote for him because he married their daughter Rachel Ruto.

The DP told Luhyas that they should stand with their daughter adding that his win in 2022 will be a win for his Butere in-laws and the entire Western region as it will boast of having the First Lady.

“I have several home affairs to highlight, Likuyani people, this is where I got my wife Rachael and the Bible says that we should love our neighbors, if you corner me this time around then I will accuse you of abandoning me to God,” he said.

The DP further urged his in-laws Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) to join his camp and forget about Raila Odinga whom he said has betrayed the region several times.

According to Ruto, it will be easier for him and the two politicians to mount a serious presidential contest and trounce ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 polls.

“They are telling Mudavadi and Wetang’ula to support Raila to remain relevant in politics; that narrative is outdated.

“I want to ask my brothers to join me so that together we can form the next government,” Ruto said.

Ruto was in the company of Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), John Waluke (Sirisia), former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, UDA Vice-Chairperson Seth Panyako and Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi.

