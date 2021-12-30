Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Windle International Kenya (WIK)

Job Title: Education Officer

Location: Dadaab Refugee Camp

Contract Term: Full-time, 1-year contract with possibility for extension

Ref: WIK/EO/03/2022

Background: Windle International Kenya (WIK) is a humanitarian education organization providing education to refugees and needy Kenyans. WIK was founded in 1977 with the belief that good education was essential if Africa was to meet the challenges it faced.

We are working with communities in Dadaab, Fafi, Wajir South, Turkana West, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement on education projects.

Windle International Kenya is seeking suitable candidates to fill the position of an Education Officer.

Key Areas of Responsibilities

The individual recruited for this position will be expected to carry out the following duties:

Responsible for coordination, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of education activities in collaboration with education staff and partners

Provision of adequate and timely technical guidance, supervision, capacity building and management support

Promote quality delivery of the secondary education programme

Promote community self-management in relation to the running of secondary schools

Provide essential physical facilities and instructional materials to the schools

Qualifications

A degree in education with at least 3 years of proven experience in effective and efficient management of Kenya education with high quality outputs.

Has good report writing skills

Excellent planning, analytical, conceptual and organizational skills.

Ability to motivate staff and students to perform maximally and a good team-player.

Proven knowledge of Kenya Education systems and rich networks with Key MOE officials.

Superior writing skills, including proven ability to conceive and write grant proposals and donor reports.

Proven ability to manage and control finances, track project expenditure, prepare and guide department staff on budget forecast and expenditure levels.

Mastery of office software (MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) required.

Able and willing to live, work, travel in a fast-paced environment adhering to strict security guidelines.

Good understanding of the area of operation is an added advantage

How to Apply

If you wish to apply for this position, please submit your application through the link below;

https://forms.gle/pxmgVBjMQn8gvEJc8

Deadline for applications is Friday 7th January 2022.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Windle International – Kenya selection processes reflect our commitment to equal opportunity regardless of one’s gender, disability, religion or ethnic affiliation.

We work in schools and are committed to safeguard children from abuse. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.