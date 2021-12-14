Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – A thug killed a fellow thug in a botched robbery attempt at an engineering company in Mukuru Kwa Reuben early this morning.

The thugs armed with crude weapons had gained access to David Engineering company in kwa Reuben, Makadara sub-county and encountered the firm’s guard in his true element.

This is after they scaled the firm’s perimetre wall and leapt inside.

The security guard who had initially noticed two dark silhouettes jump over the perimeter, issued a warning against any further movement but the defiant thugs advanced towards him.

A struggle between the three ensued and in a classic case of the hunter becoming the hunted, one of the thugs attempted to stab Ondieki using a knife but Ondieki dashed down and the knife went straight to one of his accomplice’s eye, killing him on the spot.

Shocked by the sudden turn of events, the knife-wielding assailant immediately dropped his killer weapon and fled the scene, as Ondieki gave a spirited chase.

In an inspiring story of a brave guard who faced off with armed assailants, Ondieki who is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries enters into our roll of honour as a fearless protector of life and property.

Meanwhile, crime scene detectives processed the scene and recovered the murder weapon, which will provide crucial leads into the identity of the stray assailant.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations honours Ondieki for his bravery and will be celebrating this Christmas with him & his family, to encourage him and other guards to continue doing good.

By DCI.

