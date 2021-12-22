Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Famous vernacular presenter, Mzee Kiengei, is mourning, following the death of his father.

Kiengei, who hosts a popular morning show on Kameme FM and is also a pastor at AIPCA church in Gatundu North, took to social media and announced the bad news to his fans.

According to his Facebook post, his father, Mzee Toria, died aged 89 years.

‘’It’s well Pastor Ben…..A dull Christmas. Mzee Toria 1932-2021,’’ he wrote.

Kiengei’s father has been ailing for quite some time.

He was hospitalized a few days ago after his health deteriorated.

Kiengei, who had an undying love for his father, gifted him a Prado several months ago.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded his timeline with condolence messages after he announced the sad news.

Last week, Kiengei had posted photos spending quality time with his ailing father after visiting him in the village.

Little did he know that they were spending the last moments together.

‘’Create good memories with the people you Love Most, the nice moments you laughed with them, shared a meal, spoke to each other will replace their times of downness, when they can’t do what you used to do together, you will hear the sounds in the Memories…..

Enjoy your day people it’s peaceful,’’ he wrote on social media about a week ago.

Below are photos of Kiengei’s deceased father.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.