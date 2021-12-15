Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Several students from Gatitu Mixed Day and Boarding Secondary School in Murang’a are cooling their heels at Makuyu Police Station after they were smoked out of a drinking den by the police.

The students were going home for the holiday when they passed by one of the dingy drinking dens in a nearby shopping centre and indulged in cheap liquor.

Police raided the den after getting a tip-off from the public.

The rogue students were heavily intoxicated when they were arrested.

Photos shared online show one of the students vomiting on the floor after being taken to a local police station.

Cases of indiscipline among high school students are on the rise.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and his Interior Counterpart Fred Matiang’i revealed recently that they mulling plans to reintroduce caning in schools.

They said re-introduction of corporal punishment will tame the ever-increasing cases of indiscipline and schools unrest in the country.

Below are photos of the drunk students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.