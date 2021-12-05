Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 5, 2021 – The driver of the ill-fated bus that killed 24 individuals in Mwingi, had waited for nearly two hours before he decided to cross River Enziu.

Though some of the wedding attendees stated they were getting late for the occasion, the driver insisted that he was not familiar with the bridge, hence, expressed fears of crossing.

A survivor, Simon Kea, narrated that the driver got confident after two matatus and some contractors crossed the flooded river.

Some of the travelers who were stranded by the river banks also hopped onto the bus with the hope of getting a lift to the other side.

“We were about 40 passengers when leaving Mwingi in the morning. Around 10 seats were empty. As we were crossing the river, the 51-seater bus was full with more than 15 people standing,” Kea stated.

The bus, which is estimated to have been carrying around 60 passengers, overturned to the shock of the onlookers at the scene.

Narrating how he escaped death narrowly, Kea disclosed that he was pulled out through the window by one of the divers who rushed to the scene to save lives.

“I felt a hand grab my shoulder and pull me out through the window. I thank God for sparing my life,” he added.

As of Saturday evening, 24 bodies had been retrieved and 10 survivors had been rushed to the Mwingi Hospital.

