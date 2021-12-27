Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 December 2021 – A 24-year-old man, who is a lecturer at Thika Technical Training Institute, died on Christmas Eve after he was attacked by a gang of 15 thugs who were riding on three motorbikes.

The deceased, identified as Nahason Ngige, was walking home around 9.30 pm in the company of his younger brother and neighbour when the gang struck.

Ngige’s younger brother was the first to be hit with a crude weapon and when he tried to rescue him, the thugs hit him hard on the head and killed him on the spot.

They then robbed him his mobile phone.

His neighbour was also robbed and injured.

Luckily, Ngige’s brother and neighbour were rescued by the area residents after they pleaded for help and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, the gang has been terrorising residents of Kiganjo estate where the robbery incident took place for the last few months.

The thugs come from the nearby Kiandutu and Kiang’ombe slums.

The only existing police post in the area has no vehicle, making it hard for police to conduct night patrols or respond to emergencies.

The residents have now threatened to take the law into their own hands if insecurity in the area is not addressed by law enforcers.

Below is a photo of the deceased lecturer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.