Saturday, 18 December 2021 – There was drama in Njoro, Nakuru County after a woman stormed into a wedding ceremony breathing fire and stopped it.

The woman reportedly had a court order that barred her husband from marrying another woman until their marriage is annulled since they were legally married.

Family and friends who had attended the wedding opted to eat and leave at their own pleasure after the wedding was stopped.

“Woman stops a wedding ceremony in Njoro with a court order saying she was legally married to the Groom.

“Family and friends opt to eat and leave at their own pleasure,“ a Facebook user wrote and shared the photos.

