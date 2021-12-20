Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 December 2021 – There was drama in Machakos town after rogue county askaris, commonly known as ‘Kanjo’, assaulted a PSV driver and threatened to slash him with a panga.

In a video shared online via Sikika Road Safety Facebook page, the helpless driver is seen being mishandled by the rogue County officers after pulling him out of his vehicle.

It’s not clear what led to the confrontation.

Sikika urged the county Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua to take action on the rogue officers and also requested relevant authorities to intervene and arrest those involved.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.