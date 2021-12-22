Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – There was drama in Parliament today during the morning session after nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok reportedly lost his ‘legs’ inside the chambers

While reporting to the speaker in charge, Sankok, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, noted that his crutches had gone missing yet he had them a few moments after having arrived in the National Assembly in the morning.

However, it was alleged that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino could be having them by then.

The speaker ordered the Sergeant at Arms to help the nominated Member of Parliament to repossess his crutches, noting that Babu Owino could be having them as alleged by some of the Members of Parliament.

Babu Owino was given a chance to explain whether he had the crutches and true to the word, he noted that indeed it was true that he had them but had given them back to the Sergeant at Arms.

“Honourable Babu Owino, if you have the crutches, go ahead and give them back to the honourable nominated Member of Parliament,” the speaker noted.

Babu Owino was forced to apologise to the House and noted that he had thought that the nominated Member of Parliament never needed the crutches at the time.

The MPs were debating the contentious amendment to the Political Parties Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST