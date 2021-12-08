Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – There was drama at Mwingi Level IV Hospital Mortuary after families of the victims of the Mwingi bus tragedy fought each other over some of the bodies retrieved from Enziu River.

It took the intervention of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to stop the nasty altercation.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Ngilu stated that the families were fighting over some of the bodies recovered from River Enziu.

The identification of the bodies had kicked off with families called upon to positively identify their kin.

However, discord was witnessed after two families claimed the body of a child.

“One of the children whose parents came and claimed, there was also another parent who came and claimed,” Ngilu stated.

Following the fracas, the Kitui County boss noted that the government, through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), would step in to sort out the identification dilemma.

Henceforth, bodies that will be claimed by two or more families would have to be subjected to identification.

Adults will be identified using fingerprints while bodies of children would be subjected to a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test.

“Children cannot go through taking their fingerprints because they don’t have identification (IDs), those ones will do DNA and the doctors are on it,” she reiterated.

This would mean that some of the families would have to wait for seven more days to pay final respects to their relatives.

Ngilu revealed that the national government will support the families.

However, the aid will only come when all the bodies had been identified.

