Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Shinyalu Member of Parliament and ODM strongman, Justus Kizito, has been arrested.

Kizito was picked by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday afternoon.

The MP was arrested over allegations of destroying property in the Ileo area of Kakamega County worth Ksh250,000.

According to the MP’s charge sheet, he was accused of destroying two semi-permanent houses and a wooden fence.

Further, the DCI sleuths accused the MP of being in the company of other people they are yet to arrest when the said property was destroyed.

Kizito, who is the ODM Chairman in Kakamega County, is the latest MP to be nabbed by detectives over malicious damage of property as the country draws closer to the General Election.

Barely two months ago, Kisumu Central Member of Parliament Fred Ouda was arrested over allegations of incitement to violence.

According to reports, his supporters clashed with a rival group leading to an eruption of sporadic chaos that forced law enforcement officers to intervene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST