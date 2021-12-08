Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has promised to make an example out of Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai’s son who killed two people while dangerously driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident has seen the families of the deceased accuse police of trying to cover up, forcing the DPP to intervene and assure them that the due process would be followed and justice served.

Speaking in Garissa County yesterday, Haji pronounced his commitment towards ensuring that the two families get justice within the shortest time possible.

However, he stated that his office has not yet received the police file for prosecution, assuring once he does, the due process will be followed.

“I will check my desk, if it is ready, we will proceed and prosecute. As we said, justice will be served to every Kenyan,” he stated.

The DPP also cleared the air over a possible cover-up by police to protect the IG’s son identified as David Mwendwa.

The families of the victims decried frustrations they faced under the police handling the matter, accusing them of nonchalance and unwillingness to divulge crucial details about the accident.

“We have been taken round in circles. You can see the officer wants to help but when they think of repercussions that are likely to accompany them, they retreat,” said one of the family members.

