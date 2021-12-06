Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have blamed Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, over the Mwingi bus tragedy that killed 33 people.

The ill-fated bus was ferrying the church choir and other revellers to a wedding in Kitui when it keeled over and sank beneath fast-flowing waters as the driver tried to navigate the River Enziu Bridge.

Speaking on Monday, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, blamed Ngilu’s administration over the incident which he said could have been avoided.

Barasa urged the Governor to repair the bridge claiming that she has been receiving billions yearly when the bridge has been killing people yearly.

“As we continue being saddened by the Mwingi unfortunate tragedy, I want to call out Kitui County Governor mama Charity Kaluki Ngilu! Can you come out of that comfort zone and fix the bridge with all the billions that you receive yearly?

“This bridge has been killing people every year! For how long will this continue?” Barasa asked.

