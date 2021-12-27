Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto has savagely attacked Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, saying he is more dangerous than Covid-19 disease.

Atwoli, on Sunday, announced that the Luhya community leaders will hold a mammoth rally at the historic Bukhungu Stadium on December 31st, 2021 to chart the way forward for the Mulembe Nation.

But in reaction to the meeting, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, poured cold water on the gathering urging the entire Luhya nation to ignore it.

“I beseech the Luhya nation to ignore the fake Luhya meeting being convened by Mzee @AtwoliDza at Bukhungu Stadium on the 31st.

“The COTU SG is more dangerous than Covid-19 to the unity of the Mulembe Nation.

“He is the CHIEF political broker whose days are numbered!,” Barasa stated.

