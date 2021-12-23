Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has been abducted by three men at Thindigwa shopping Centre and his whereabouts is unknown.

According to sources, Itumbi, who also doubles as Deputy President William Ruto’s social media manager, was abducted by three men while at a barbershop in Thindigwa.

Itumbi has been a fierce critic of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i whom he refers to as ‘Ruaraka Thief’ and Inspector General of Police, and Hillary Mutyambai whom he refers to as ‘puppet IG’.

Renowned blogger Robert Alai has confirmed the abduction of Itumbi, saying he hopes he will be well since this is not the way of politicking.

He also defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, saying the two gentlemen cannot be involved in Itumbi’s abduction.

More to follow

The Kenyan DAILY POST