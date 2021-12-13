Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged senior government officials, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, not to let Kenya burn during the 2022 presidential election.

In a statement that appeared to be addressed to Uhuru on the involvement of some Cabinet Secretaries in election preparation, Dr. Ruto stated that institutions should be left to carry out their tasks without interference.

To avoid jeopardizing their integrity, Ruto advised independent institutions not to follow orders from political actors.

He claimed that allowing ethnic intolerance and personality cults to sneak into the foundation of constitutionalism and the rule of law would be a betrayal of the country’s forebears.

“We must develop and protect governance structures that will secure and guarantee our future as a democratic and free society,” he stated.

Kenyans, according to the DP, deserved a nation established on institutions, strong legislation, a functioning executive, and an independent judiciary, rather than ethnicity.

In an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who appears to have widespread governmental support, Ruto advocated for an environment of equality.

“It should not be about patronage, and who you know should not determine how successful you are in our country.

“Institutions should be developed to produce a more equal society,” the DP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST